Maggie Rogers announces new album, '﻿Don't Forget Me'﻿; listen to title track now

Maggie Rogers has announced a new album called Don't Forget Me.

The third studio effort from the "Want Want" artist will arrive on April 12. You can listen to its title track now via digital outlets.

"I wanted to make an album that sounded like a Sunday afternoon," Rogers shares. "Worn in denim. A drive in your favorite car. No make up, but the right amount of lipstick. Something classic. The mohair throw and bottle of Whiskey in Joan Didion's motel room. An old corvette. Vintage, but not overly Americana."

She adds, "I wanted to make an album to belt at full volume alone in your car, a trusted friend who could ride shotgun and be there when you needed her."

Don't Forget Me is the follow-up to 2022's Surrender. Here's the track list:

"It Was Coming All Along"

"Drunk"

"So Sick of Dreaming"

"The Kill"

"If Now Was Then"

"I Still Do"

"On & On & On"

"Never Going Home"

"All the Same"

"Don't Forget Me"

