Maggie Rogers announces listening parties celebrating debut album's anniversary & previewing upcoming record

Maggie Rogers is celebrating the fifth anniversary of her 2019 debut album, Heard It in a Past Life, with a series of listening parties.

Venues in New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Cambridge, Massachusetts, will be playing Heard It in a Past Life in full on Thursday, January 18. Additionally, Rogers teases that attendees will get a "sneak peek of LP3."

For the full list of party locations, visit Rogers' Facebook.

Meanwhile, Heard It in a Past Life has just been certified Gold by the RIAA. Rogers has also announced a limited edition deluxe vinyl reissue of the album, which you can preorder now.

Rogers followed Heard It in a Past Life with 2022's Surrender, which features the single "Want Want." Her third record is due out later in 2024.

