Maggie Rogers to speak at NYU Tisch graduation ceremony

Maggie Rogers is set to speak during the upcoming graduation ceremony for New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

The "Want Want" artist, who graduated from Tisch's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music in 2016, will take the stage at NYC's Radio City Music Hall on May 16 to honor the class of 2025.

"9 years later...see you at graduation @nyutisch," Rogers writes in an Instagram post including a photo from her 2016 graduation day.

Notably, Rogers' time at Tisch helped launch her career when Pharrell Williams stopped by her class and heard her song "Alaska." In a now iconic video, an impressed Williams told Rogers he had "zero notes" after listening to the track for the first time.

Rogers' most recent album is 2024's Don't Forget Me.

