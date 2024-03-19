Maggie Rogers shares new '﻿Don't Forget Me' ﻿song, "So Sick of Dreaming

Capitol Records

By Josh Johnson

Maggie Rogers has shared a new song called "So Sick of Dreaming," a track off her upcoming album, Don't Forget Me.

"So Sick of Dreaming" finds Rogers at the end of her rope in a relationship, singing, "There ain't no diamond ring you could buy me to take me home." The final straw, though, seems to be when her soon-to-be-ex stands her up for a Knicks game.

"And by the way, the Knicks lost," she quips.

You can listen to "So Sick of Dreaming" now via digital outlets. It's the second Don't Forget Me cut to be released, following the title track.

Don't Forget Me, the follow-up to 2022's Surrender, drops April 12. Rogers will launch a U.S. tour in May.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!