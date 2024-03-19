Maggie Rogers shares new '﻿Don't Forget Me' ﻿song, "So Sick of Dreaming

Maggie Rogers has shared a new song called "So Sick of Dreaming," a track off her upcoming album, Don't Forget Me.

"So Sick of Dreaming" finds Rogers at the end of her rope in a relationship, singing, "There ain't no diamond ring you could buy me to take me home." The final straw, though, seems to be when her soon-to-be-ex stands her up for a Knicks game.

"And by the way, the Knicks lost," she quips.

You can listen to "So Sick of Dreaming" now via digital outlets. It's the second Don't Forget Me cut to be released, following the title track.

Don't Forget Me, the follow-up to 2022's Surrender, drops April 12. Rogers will launch a U.S. tour in May.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.