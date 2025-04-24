Maggie Rogers covers Broken Social Scene's 'Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl' with Sylvan Esso

Maggie Rogers has teamed up with Sylvan Esso to put a new spin on Broken Social Scene's 2000s indie classic "Anthems of a Seventeen Year-Old Girl."

The cover was recorded for an upcoming tribute to the 2002 BSS album, You Forget It in People, due out June 6.

"'Anthems' is one of those songs that fundamentally changed my life," Rogers says. "There's something about the lyrical repetition that functions as a sort of mantra within the song and it made me understand at a very early point in my creative life that music could be a form of meditation."

"It was a joy to cover this beautiful song with Maggie -- we all grew up loving this record," Sylvan Esso adds. "To be asked to cover 'Anthems…' together was an honor and led to a truly lovely time."

You can listen to the cover now.

The original "Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl" is sung by Emily Haines, who was part of Broken Social Scene in between fronting Metric.

