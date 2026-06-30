Madness? Muse wants to 'build a spaceship' for '﻿The Wow! Signal' ﻿tour

Matt Bellamy of Muse performs on stage during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV)

Muse is about to go on tour in support of their new album, The Wow! Signal, and the band has some out-of-this world ideas for the production.

"We're trying to build a spaceship – as you do," frontman Matt Bellamy tells NME.

"We're trying to work with that, build a spaceship, do some new stuff with lasers that's never been done before, and yeah, it will be a classic," he continues. "It's going to be more in the space, sci-fi realm, which I think is cool for us."

Bellamy adds that he hopes the spaceship will be able to fly, but says, "I don't think it will."

"That's the thing that costs more than a house," Bellamy says. "But it will be something cool, I promise."

If the Muse spaceship does materialize, it will be for the band's European tour, which kicks off in November. Muse will launch a U.S. tour in support of The Wow! Signal Thursday at the Milwaukee Summerfest.

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