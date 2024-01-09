Machine Gun Kelly's latest signature guitar is shaped like a razor blade

MACHINE GUN KELLY ABC/Jeff Neira (Jeff Neira/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Machine Gun Kelly's latest signature guitar certainly has a sharp design.

The body of the guitar, which was created in collaboration with Schecter, is shaped like a razor blade. It comes in a metallic silver finish and costs $1,499.

As for how one would come up with such a guitar, Kelly picked a razor as one 10 things he can't live without in a 2019 interview with GQ. He also sings the line "I use a razor to take off the edge" on the Tickets to My Downfall song "Title Track," which he later clarified was not about self-harm.

Kelly previously collaborated with Schecter on the pink Machine Gun Kelly PT, modeled after the guitar he plays on the cover of Tickets to My Downfall.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!