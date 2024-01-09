Machine Gun Kelly's latest signature guitar is shaped like a razor blade

Machine Gun Kelly's latest signature guitar certainly has a sharp design.

The body of the guitar, which was created in collaboration with Schecter, is shaped like a razor blade. It comes in a metallic silver finish and costs $1,499.

As for how one would come up with such a guitar, Kelly picked a razor as one 10 things he can't live without in a 2019 interview with GQ. He also sings the line "I use a razor to take off the edge" on the Tickets to My Downfall song "Title Track," which he later clarified was not about self-harm.

Kelly previously collaborated with Schecter on the pink Machine Gun Kelly PT, modeled after the guitar he plays on the cover of Tickets to My Downfall.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.