Machine Gun Kelly performing during halftime of 2024 NFL Germany game

Machine Gun Kelly is performing during halftime of the NFL's 2024 game in Munich, Germany, between the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers on Nov. 10.

"I'm really looking forward to performing in Germany for the upcoming NFL game in Munich," the "Bloody Valentine" rocker says. "The energy that the German fans bring is unmatched!"

Mgk will be performing his song "Lonely Road," which interpolates the melody of the John Denver classic "Take Me Home, Country Roads." It's a fitting choice, since, much like David Hasselhoff, "Country Roads" is uniquely huge in Germany.

A 2001 dance-pop cover of "Country Roads" by a group called Hermes House Band was a #2 hit in Germany, and crowds at past NFL games in the country sang along to the original in unison.

"Lonely Road," a collaboration between mgk and Jelly Roll, premiered in July. It won the Crossover Song of 2024 title at the People's Choice Country Awards.

