Machine Gun Kelly fires back at critics of awkward interview

Machine Gun Kelly has fired back at those criticizing an interview he did during a recent Formula 1 race.

The conversation found the "Bloody Valentine" rocker having an awkward encounter with Formula 1 commentator Martin Brundle. During the interview, Kelly asked Brundle repeat questions several times and picked at his shirt.

In response to one question about what's going on with his career at the moment, MGK said, "I don't think about my career."

Following the interview, Kelly took to social media to question people who took issue with his responses.

"My vibe is 'the worst' how?" the post reads. "Because someone put a microphone in my face essentially forcing me to do a random interview when i was just trying to enjoy an event? because car engines were so loud i couldnt hear him? please tell me more about why im the worst."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.