Machine Gun Kelly pitches Travis Kelce on joining Cleveland Browns: "I will give you $500,000 cash"

In addition to being in a relationship with possibly the biggest music star on the planet, Travis Kelce has long been friends with another chart-topping artist: Machine Gun Kelly.

Kelce and Kelly grew in Cleveland, and the "Bloody Valentine" rocker is a big fan of the Cleveland Browns. During the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, which Travis co-hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, MGK called in to pitch the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on joining their hometown NFL team.

"I will give you $500,000 cash upon arrival just for shopping or whatever you want ... if you would just come home and put on these colors right here," Kelly says while holding up a Browns jersey.

He also offers to match that amount in donations to his and the Kelces respective Cleveland high schools — Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights — as well as "every day breakfast and coffee delivery from my restaurant."

Travis does say that he grew up wanting to play for the Browns, but adds that the "situation's pretty good in Kansas City" — an understatement, given that he's won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs.

"There is no decision that has to be made right now," Kelly assures. "But just know my offer is real and it's on the table."

Until then, Kelly says he's sending Travis, his "secret muse," "all the new music." Maybe that means Taylor Swift is hearing it, too.

