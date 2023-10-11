Machine Gun Kelly talk interrupted by stage crasher

An event featuring Machine Gun Kelly was briefly interrupted by a stage crasher.

Kelly was being interviewed during the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit in Cleveland when a person from the audience walked onto the stage. In footage posted by TMZ, the "Bloody Valentine" rocker immediately leapt to his feet when he sees the intruder, telling him, "My man, get the f*** away from me."

"What are you doing?" Kelly asked. "This is a bad look, don't make me do this."

The crasher was tackled and removed by security before the confrontation could go any further.

