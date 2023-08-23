Machine Gun Kelly, Thirty Seconds to Mars & more soundtracking Peloton's All for One fitness festival

Peloton is here to keep your rocking while you work out with the 2023 All for One fitness festival.

The three day event, taking place September 7-9, will feature various on-demand classes soundtracked by artists including Machine Gun Kelly, Thirty Seconds to Mars, The Black Keys, Dave Matthews Band, Gorillaz, ZZ Top and Eagles. Among the songs you'll hear is the premiere of a new remix of Jared Leto and company's single "Stuck."

You can also take part in live Artist Series classes, one of which includes the music of Hozier.

No equipment is needed to participate in Peloton classes, which range from strength — including barre and Pilates — to dance, cardio, yoga, running, meditation, cycling, outdoor walks and more. For more info, visit OnePeloton.com.

