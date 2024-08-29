Machine Gun Kelly performing on ﻿'Big Noon Kickoff﻿' college football pregame show

By Josh Johnson

Machine Gun Kelly is performing on Saturday's episode of Big Noon Kickoff, Fox Sport's college football pregame show.

The "Bloody Valentine" rocker will play his new, country-influenced song "Lonely Road," which features Jelly Roll and is based around the melody of the John Denver classic "Take Me Home, Country Roads."

Fittingly, Saturday's Big Noon Kickoff will be filmed at West Virginia University ahead of their game against visiting Penn State. "Take Me Home, Country Roads" famously opens with the lyric "Almost Heaven, West Virginia."

Big Noon Kickoff airs starting at 10 a.m. ET.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!