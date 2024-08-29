Machine Gun Kelly performing on ﻿'Big Noon Kickoff﻿' college football pregame show

Machine Gun Kelly is performing on Saturday's episode of Big Noon Kickoff, Fox Sport's college football pregame show.

The "Bloody Valentine" rocker will play his new, country-influenced song "Lonely Road," which features Jelly Roll and is based around the melody of the John Denver classic "Take Me Home, Country Roads."

Fittingly, Saturday's Big Noon Kickoff will be filmed at West Virginia University ahead of their game against visiting Penn State. "Take Me Home, Country Roads" famously opens with the lyric "Almost Heaven, West Virginia."

Big Noon Kickoff airs starting at 10 a.m. ET.

