Machine Gun Kelly announces surprise Cleveland club shows

MACHINE GUN KELLY ABC/Jeff Neira (Jeff Neira/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Machine Gun Kelly is returning to his hometown of Cleveland for a pair of last-minute club shows.

The "Bloody Valentine" rocker will headline two concerts at the intimate Grog Shop venue on Monday, December 18. The first performance takes place at 6:30 p.m., followed by the second at 10:30 p.m.

Tickets will only be available in person at the Grog Shop box office and at MGK's 27 Club Coffee shop.

The Cleveland shows will close out Machine Gun Kelly's 2023, which included the premiere of a new single, "Pressure," and weathering breakup rumors with fiancée Megan Fox.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!