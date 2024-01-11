Machine Gun Kelly: "Ultimately I'm sad at how people perceive me in general"

MACHINE GUN KELLY ABC/Jeff Neira (Jeff Neira/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Machine Gun Kelly has shared a social media post addressing how he feels he's perceived.

The post is seemingly in reference to criticism of his new signature guitar with Schecter, which, as previously reported, is shaped like a razor blade.

"I'll never explain my art, because true art is conversational and always up for interpretation," Kelly writes in the post. "But I will say, most of you constantly interpret it wrong. And then blame me for your version of what you think my art is."

"Ultimately I'm sad at how people perceive me in general," he adds. "Peace."

Kelly previously picked a razor as one of 10 things he can't live without in a 2019 interview with GQ. He also sings the line "I use a razor to take off the edge" on the Tickets to My Downfall song "title track," which he later clarified was not about self-harm.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!