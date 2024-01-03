Machine Gun Kelly teases 2024 plans: "What happens musically this year for me will be what lasts forever"

MACHINE GUN KELLY ABC/Jeff Neira (Jeff Neira/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Machine Gun Kelly is planning for a legacy-defining year in 2024.

In a social media post, the "Bloody Valentine" artist muses, "2024 adds up to 8. Flip that sideways and you have infinity."

MGK then declares, "What happens musically this year for me will be what lasts forever."

Following the one-two punch of his Tickets to My Downfall and Mainstream Sellout albums, Kelly had a relatively quiet 2023 when it came to releasing music. He did put out a new tune called "Pressure" in May, but otherwise, he was mostly in the headlines for rumors about his relationship with Megan Fox.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!