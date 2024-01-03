Machine Gun Kelly teases 2024 plans: "What happens musically this year for me will be what lasts forever"

Machine Gun Kelly is planning for a legacy-defining year in 2024.

In a social media post, the "Bloody Valentine" artist muses, "2024 adds up to 8. Flip that sideways and you have infinity."

MGK then declares, "What happens musically this year for me will be what lasts forever."

Following the one-two punch of his Tickets to My Downfall and Mainstream Sellout albums, Kelly had a relatively quiet 2023 when it came to releasing music. He did put out a new tune called "Pressure" in May, but otherwise, he was mostly in the headlines for rumors about his relationship with Megan Fox.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.