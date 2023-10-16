M83 officially releases '﻿Hurry Up, We're Dreaming' ﻿hidden track, "Mirror"

M83 has officially released the song "Mirror."

Previously, you could only hear "Mirror" as a hidden track on the CD edition of M83's 2011 album, Hurry Up, We're Dreaming, or on a 2012 limited edition Record Store Day release. Now, you can listen to it via digital outlets.

Though "Mirror" hasn't been widely available until now, it's become M83's go-to closer on their 2023 tour.

Hurry Up, We're Dreaming also features the single "Midnight City." M83 celebrated the album's 10th anniversary with a vinyl reissue.

The most recent M83 album is Fantasy, which was released in March.

