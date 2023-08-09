The Lumineers collaborating with Zach Bryan on new song

The Lumineers are collaborating with country artist Zach Bryan on an upcoming new song.

Bryan has shared a clip of the collaboration in an Instagram post, writing, "Thank you @thelumineers."

"The admiration started when I was 16 and hasn't stopped since," Bryan shares. "Some of the kindest people I've ever had the pleasure of talking to."

In his own Instagram Story, Lumineers frontman Wesley Schultz adds he's "honored to do this sick tune with [Bryan]."

The Lumineers released their latest album, BRIGHTSIDE, in 2022.

