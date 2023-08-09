The Lumineers collaborating with Zach Bryan on new song

Bergenfest 2023 - Day 1 Per Ole Hagen/Redferns (Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

The Lumineers are collaborating with country artist Zach Bryan on an upcoming new song.

Bryan has shared a clip of the collaboration in an Instagram post, writing, "Thank you @thelumineers."

"The admiration started when I was 16 and hasn't stopped since," Bryan shares. "Some of the kindest people I've ever had the pleasure of talking to."

In his own Instagram Story, Lumineers frontman Wesley Schultz adds he's "honored to do this sick tune with [Bryan]."

The Lumineers released their latest album, BRIGHTSIDE, in 2022.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!