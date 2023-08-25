The Lumineers unite with Zach Bryan on new song "Spotless"

The Lumineers' previously teased collaboration with country musician Zach Bryan has arrived.

The joint track titled "Spotless" finds Bryan and Lumineers frontman Wesley Schultz declaring, "I ain't spotless/neither is you."

"Spotless" appears on Bryan's surprise self-titled album, which is out now via digital outlets. It'll be released on physical formats October 13.

The Lumineers, meanwhile, put out their latest album, BRIGHTSIDE, in 2022. They're currently on a U.S. tour that will intersect with Bryan's schedule when they both headline Tennessee's Pilgrimage festival in September.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

