The Lumineers release deluxe version of '﻿Automatic'﻿ album

Dualtone
By Josh Johnson

The Lumineers have released a deluxe version of their latest album, Automatic.

The expanded collection, out now on digital platforms, includes five bonus tracks: acoustic renditions of four Automatic songs and a cover of Leon Russell's "A Song for You."

The original Automatic dropped in February. It includes the lead single "Same Old Song," which hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

The Lumineers will launch a U.S. tour in support of Automatic in July.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!