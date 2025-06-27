The Lumineers release deluxe version of '﻿Automatic'﻿ album

The Lumineers have released a deluxe version of their latest album, Automatic.

The expanded collection, out now on digital platforms, includes five bonus tracks: acoustic renditions of four Automatic songs and a cover of Leon Russell's "A Song for You."

The original Automatic dropped in February. It includes the lead single "Same Old Song," which hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart.

The Lumineers will launch a U.S. tour in support of Automatic in July.

