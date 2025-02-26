The Lumineers premiere cosmic video for '﻿Automatic﻿' title track

Dualtone
By Josh Johnson

The Lumineers have premiered the video for "Automatic," the title track off the band's new album.

The clip features Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites delivering a performance while surrounded by cosmic imagery including stars, planets and meteors, alongside some running horses and dancing skeletons for good measure.

You can watch the "Automatic" video on YouTube.

The album Automatic dropped earlier in February. It also includes the single "Same Old Song."

The Lumineers will launch a U.S. headlining tour in support of Automatic in July.

