The Lumineers net gig opening US Open tennis tournament

The Lumineers perform onstage during the 2023 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm on September 23, 2023 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival)

Before tennis players start grunting their way through difficult matches, attendees of the U.S. Open will also be able to hear exclamations of "Ho!" and "Hey!"

The Lumineers are set to perform at the U.S. Open kickoff concert, taking place Aug. 21 at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York.

US Open Insiders will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

For more info, visit USOpen.org.

The Lumineers released their latest album, Automatic, in 2025. Their upcoming live plans also include performances at the Zootown, Minnesota Yacht Club and Newport Folk festivals.

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