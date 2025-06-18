The Lumineers' Jeremiah Fraites scoring upcoming Stephen King adaptation, ﻿'The Long Walk'

The Lumineers Perform In Milan Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images (Sergione Infuso - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

The Lumineers drummer Jeremiah Fraites is scoring the upcoming film The Long Walk, adapted from the 1979 Stephen King novel of the same name.

As in the book, the movie follows the participants of a walking contest, which continues indefinitely until only one contestant is left alive.

"[Director] Francis [Lawrence] and I had a really great initial phone call that helped inform what instrumentation we thought would work," Fraites says. "Strings and piano felt right in servicing the expected horror you'd find in Stephen King canon. The real challenge for me was going to be writing music that would properly represent the deep relationships these boys were forming while on this brutal walk."

The Lumineers previously worked with Lawrence when they contributed the track "Gale Song" to the soundtrack for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

The Long Walk will premiere in theaters on Sept. 12.

In addition to hearing Fraites' music on the big screen, you can see The Lumineers in person on their upcoming U.S. tour, kicking off in July. They'll be supporting their new album, Automatic, which was released in February.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

