The Lumineers attempt to channel 'mystical' energy of Neil Young with 'Sugar Mountain' cover

Cinema Music Group/Killphonic Records
By Josh Johnson

The Lumineers cover the Neil Young song "Sugar Mountain" for a new tribute album. It's a full-circle moment for frontman Wesley Schultz, who as a teenager saw the "Heart of Gold" legend in concert.

"[It] really shook me, it really blew me away," Schultz tells ABC Audio of his experience at the show. "He was so open and kind."

"For a guy who had this reputation as sort of a fierce, I don't wanna say grumpy, but ... easily annoyed, he was so kind to this audience that I was in," Schultz continues. "I was just ... under a trance."

Schultz would then go on to cover Young songs like "The Needle and the Damage Done" and "Rockin' in the Free World" while performing in bars before The Lumineers hit it big. When his son was born, Schultz would play him "After the Gold Rush" on the piano.

"It reminds me a little bit of how Kurt Cobain wrote lyrics where you don't really understand why you understand it, it just kinda makes sense," Schultz says of Young's music. "It's mystical what he's doing. He's setting out a feeling that we're tapping into and understanding."

He adds, "[Young's] able to cast a spell over a listener in a way that almost no one can."

The tribute album, Heart of Gold: The Songs of Neil Young, also features covers by Eddie Vedder, Mumford & Sons and Fiona Apple, among others.

The Lumineers released their latest album, Automatic, in February.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!