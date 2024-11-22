L.S. Dunes premieres new song, 'Paper Tigers'

L.S. Dunes, the band featuring My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero and Coheed and Cambria's Travis Stever, has premiered a new song called "Paper Tigers."

The track, which is out now via digital outlets, will appear on the upcoming sophomore L.S. Dunes album, Violet.

"I think when I initially started writing the chord progression for this song I was originally writing it for myself, because it didn't feel like an L.S. Dunes song to me," Iero says. "If it was an L.S. Dunes song, it would most certainly be a departure from what we had done in the past."

"Then I started to think, well, that's really silly of me, why wouldn't Dunes be able to do something like this?" he continues. "If I want listeners to not put us in a box and believe we can do anything then I'm going to have to believe it first."

You can watch the accompanying "Paper Tigers" visualizer, created by The Mars Volta's Cedric Bixler-Zavala, streaming now on YouTube.

Violet, the follow-up to 2022's Past Lives, drops Jan. 31.

Outside of L.S. Dunes, both Iero and Stever will be busy in 2025, with My Chem launching a stadium tour and Coheed releasing a new album, The Father of Make Believe.

