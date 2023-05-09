L.S. Dunes, featuring MCR & Coheed members, announces headlining tour

L.S. Dunes, the band featuring My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero and Coheed and Cambria's Travis Stever, has announced a U.S. headlining tour.

The outing launches July 9 in Nashville and wraps up August 11 in Garden Grove, California. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12, at noon local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit LSDunes.com.

L.S. Dunes also includes Circa Survive vocalist Anthony Green, and bassist Tim Payne and drummer Tucker Rule of Thursday. The group released their debut album, Past Lives, last November.

