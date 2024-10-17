L.S. Dunes, featuring MCR & Coheed members, announces new album

By Josh Johnson

L.S. Dunes, the band featuring My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero and Coheed and Cambria's Travis Stever, has announced a new album.

The sophomore effort from the group, which also includes Circa Survive vocalist Anthony Green and Thursday's Tim Payne and Tucker Rule, is called Violet and is due out Jan. 31.

"As an album, Violet encapsulates everything we've been trying to accomplish since we formed as a band," Payne tells Billboard. "Which is to give us each, as individual musicians, a safe space to explore music in ways that we have not yet had the chance to."

Violet is the follow-up to L.S. Dunes' 2022 debut, Past Lives.

Billboard has also revealed the Violet track list, which includes the previously released single "Fatal Deluxe." A second track, called "Machines," drops Thursday at midnight ET.

L.S. Dunes is touring the U.S. throughout the fall alongside Rise Against, and is playing the 2024 When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas on Saturday and Sunday.

Here's the Violet track list:
"Like Magick"
"Fatal Deluxe"
"I Can See It Now…"
"Violet"
"Machines"
"You Deserve to Be Haunted"
"Holograms"
"Paper Tigers"
"Things I Thought Would Last Forever"
"Forgiveness"

