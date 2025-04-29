Lorde's 'Liability' covered by Gracie Abrams during New Zealand show

Joseph Okpako/WireImage
By Andrea Dresdale

Gracie Abrams has become the second female pop star this year to cover a Lorde song while performing in New Zealand.

During her show Tuesday in Auckland, New Zealand, Abrams performed Lorde's song from her album Melodrama, "Liability," which she described in fan-shot footage as "one of my favorite songs ever." Abrams performed the song because, she said, she'd been thinking about the Kiwi singer "a lot" while being in her home country.

"Obviously, being here, and also because she finally returned to save pop music," Gracie added, referring to Lorde's new single "What Was That."

Abrams recently posted on X that she was ready for "Lorde summer." She's also pals with the singer, telling Billboard, "She's like 800 years old inside … whenever we're together, I feel my nervous system regulate differently."

During her April 2 show in Auckland, Dua Lipa performed Lorde's hit "Royals."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!