Lorde, Turnstile's Brendan Yates featured on new Blood Orange album

RCA Records
By Josh Johnson

Lorde and Turnstile vocalist Brendan Yates are featured on the upcoming album from indie musician Dev Hynes' project Blood Orange.

The record is called Essex Honey and is due out Aug. 29. The Lorde collaboration, "Mind Loaded," is out now, and also features Caroline Polachek and Mustafa.

Blood Orange is also opening for both Lorde and Turnstile starting in September.

Both Lorde and Turnstile also just put out new albums in June, Virgin and NEVER ENOUGH, respectively.

