Lorde swings the 'Hammer' on latest '﻿Virgin'﻿ track

Lorde has premiered a new song called "Hammer," a track off her upcoming album, Virgin.

The "Royals" artist previously described "Hammer" as an "ode to city life and horniness," which is immediately clear in the song's opening lyric: "There's a heat in the pavement, my mercury's raising/ Don't know if it's love or if it's ovulation."

Later, Lorde sings, "Some days I'm a woman, some days I'm a man," which reflects her recent comments regarding gender identity.

You can listen to "Hammer" now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Virgin, the fourth Lorde album and the follow-up to 2021's Solar Power, drops June 27. It also includes the singles "What Was That" and "Man of the Year."

Lorde will launch a U.S. tour in support of Virgin in September.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

