Lorde plays surprise Glastonbury set 'on the day that "Virgin" is born'

After teasing a surprise Glastonbury set Thursday, Lorde returned to the U.K. festival for the first time since 2022 on Friday, performing at 11:30 a.m. on its Woodsies Stage.

Dressed in white and backed by a four-piece band, Lorde played her new album Virgin in its entirety, including the already released songs "What Was That," "Hammer" and "Man of the Year." Variety reports that halfway through her set, she told the crowd, "Thank you so much for being here with us on the day that Virgin is born. We decided to play the whole record for you from front to back. This may be a one-of-one,."

She added, "This record took me a lot. I didn’t know if I’d make another record to be honest, but I’m back here completely free. And I’m so grateful to you for waiting.”

Lorde then finished by playing her hits "Ribs" and "Green Light."

There's plenty of footage on social media of Lorde's performance, which was also shown on the BBC in the U.K.

Virgin is Lorde's fourth album. She's set to launch a tour in support of it in September.

