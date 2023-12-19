Looks like they made it: Shania Twain approves of boygenius' "You're Still the One" cover

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

There are plenty of things that don't impress Shania Twain much, but boygenius' cover of "You're Still the One" is not one of them.

As previously reported, the "Not Strong Enough" trio put their spin on Twain's '90s country pop hit during a recent appearance on BBC Radio 1. The video ended up reaching Shania, who posted a link to the cover on her Facebook.

In the caption, Twain writes, "So f****** cool," along with a holding-back-tears emoji.

By the way, Twain and boygenius also share another connection: they both performed live with Dave Grohl this year. We can only hope that all this leads to a collaborative version of "You're Still the One" featuring all three.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

