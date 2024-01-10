Look how they shine for you: Coldplay's "Yellow" hits 1 billion views on YouTube

Parlophone

By Josh Johnson

We can't speak for the stars, but a whole lot of people looked at Coldplay's "Yellow" video.

The clip of a young Chris Martin walking the shore of a beach has officially passed 1 billion views on YouTube. It's the fifth Coldplay album to achieve that feat, following the Beyoncé collaboration "Hymn for the Weekend," "Paradise," "Adventure of a Lifetime" and "The Scientist."

The song "Yellow" is a single off Coldplay's 2000 debut album, Parachutes. Its video was uploaded to YouTube in 2011.



