Lollapalooza docuseries premiering at Sundance 2024

Atmosphere Lollapalooza Berlin 2023 Gina Wetzler/Getty Images (Gina Wetzler/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

The previously announced Lollapalooza docuseries is set to premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, taking place January 18-28 in Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah.

Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza explores how the Perry Farrell-founded event evolved from a planned Jane's Addiction farewell tour into one of the biggest U.S. festivals. It'll be divided into three parts, the first two of which will be shown during Sundance.

Paramount+ first announced the series in February.

The 2024 Sundance lineup also includes documentaries about "Whip It" outfit Devo and famed producer Brian Eno.

For more info, visit Festival.Sundance.org.

