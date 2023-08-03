Lollapalooza starts Thursday

2022 Lollapalooza - Day 1 Gary Miller/FilmMagic (Gary Miller/FilmMagic)

By Josh Johnson

Lollapalooza 2023 is here.

The festival kicks off Thursday, August 3, in Chicago's Grant Park and wraps up Sunday, August 6. Headliners include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, The 1975 and Lana Del Rey, as well as Kendrick Lamar, Karol G, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ODESZA.

Sets by a number of artists on the lineup will stream live via Hulu, including Eilish, The 1975, ODESZA, Portugal. The Man, The Revivalists and UPSAHL.

Hulu is partnered with Disney, the parent company of ABC News. For the full streaming schedule, visit Hulu.com/lollapalooza.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!