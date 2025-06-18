Lola Young's new album — with NSFW title — coming in September

Island Records
By Andrea Dresdale

Lola Young teased an announcement on Tuesday with a video that looked like she was blowing up a balloon, but it turns out we had it wrong — it was actually a blowup doll.

The blowup doll, with Lola's face Photoshopped onto it, is the singer's co-star on the cover of her new album, which is called I'm Only F****** Myself. It'll be out Sept. 19. On Instagram she describes it as, "My ode to self sabotage, my chance to claw myself back from the edge of defeat." It's available for preorder now.

Lola actually dropped an Easter egg for the album in the video for her new single, "One Thing." In one scene she's sitting next to the blowup doll.

The new album will include "One Thing," and presumably the new song she's releasing on Friday, which she says is called "Not Like That Anymore."

As previously reported, Lola will launch a North American headlining tour Nov. 1 in Toronto, wrapping Dec. 7 in LA. Before that, she'll perform at a slew of European festivals, including the U.K.'s Glastonbury and Lollapalooza Paris, plus the All Things Go Festival in New York and Maryland on Sept. 27 and 28.

