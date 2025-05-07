Lola Young has 'One Thing' for us on May 16

She debuted it at Coachella in April, but now Lola Young is giving her new song an official release.

"One Thing" will be out on May 16, but you can hear a decent chunk of the song on Instagram now. Like "Messy," it includes a few NSFW lyrics. "Oh hi, I wanna take you on a little ride," she sings. "I wanna make you feel so nice/ I wanna make you feel appreciated ... I wanna show you just what I like."

She then lists a bunch of things she wants to do to the person she's singing to, including "cook your lunch," "eat you up" and "kiss you slow."

The Instagram post includes a list of numbers you can call that let you listen to a different part of the track.

It's not clear if "One Thing" is a standalone single or part of a larger project, though her manager said she'd release a new album at some point this year. You can find "Messy" on her most recent album, This Wasn't Meant for You Anyway, which came out in June 2024.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.