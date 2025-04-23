Lola Young, Fontaines D.C. nominated for 2025 Ivors

Lola Young and Fontaines D.C. are among the nominees for the 2025 Ivors, which honor the best in British and Irish songwriting.

Both Young's "Messy" and Fontaines D.C.'s "In the Modern World" will compete for the impressively titled prize of best song musically and lyrically. Young is also up for best album with her 2024 effort This Wasn't Meant for You Anyway and for the rising star award.

Meanwhile, Myles Smith's "Stargazing" is nominated in the most performed work category.

The 2025 Ivors take place May 22 in London. During the ceremony, U2 will be inducted as Academy Fellows, which is the highest honor handed out by the Ivors Academy. They are the first Irish songwriters to be named Academy Fellows.

