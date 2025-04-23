Lola Young, Fontaines D.C. nominated for 2025 Ivors

LOLA YOUNG Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Lola Young and Fontaines D.C. are among the nominees for the 2025 Ivors, which honor the best in British and Irish songwriting.

Both Young's "Messy" and Fontaines D.C.'s "In the Modern World" will compete for the impressively titled prize of best song musically and lyrically. Young is also up for best album with her 2024 effort This Wasn't Meant for You Anyway and for the rising star award.

Meanwhile, Myles Smith's "Stargazing" is nominated in the most performed work category.

The 2025 Ivors take place May 22 in London. During the ceremony, U2 will be inducted as Academy Fellows, which is the highest honor handed out by the Ivors Academy. They are the first Irish songwriters to be named Academy Fellows.

For more info, visit IvorsAcademy.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!