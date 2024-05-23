Here we go...NOAA predicts above-normal hurricane season

Start preparing now!

HURRICANE IN THE GULF OF MEXICO BY NASA SPACE PHOTO (GSO Images/Getty Images)

By Sam


June 1st marks the start of hurricane season here in Tampa Bay, and NOAA has released it’s 2024 predictions. They are expecting an 85% chance of an ‘above-normal’ season, a 10% chance of a near-normal season, and a 5% chance of a below-normal season.

How does that break down? Here’s what they said:

“Between 17 and 25 named storms that will have winds of 39 mph or higher with eight to 13 becoming hurricanes with minimum winds of 74 mph. Of those, four to seven will be major hurricanes — category 3, 4 or 5 with wind speeds of 111 mph or higher.” YIKES.

Now try not to get TOO scared, because this has nothing to do with the amount of storms that actually make landfall. So the number could end up being much lower for direct impact.

Either way, we are used to this around here so take the steps needed to make your family plan, buy & organize supplies, and keep following our local weather stations for updates!

Full article from NOAA here.

