Liz Phair celebrates 30th anniversary of ﻿Exile in Guyville﻿ with unearthed outtake

Liz Phair has unearthed an outtake from the sessions of her 1993 debut album, Exile in Guyville, in honor of its 30th anniversary.

The track captures a recording of the song "Miss Lucy," which Phair had originally written for her 1991 Girly-Sound cassettes. It was set to be included on the final Guyville track list, but was ultimately left off and replaced with the song "Flower."

You can listen to the "Miss Lucy" outtake now via digital outlets.

Exile in Guyville was released 30 years ago Thursday, June 22. Phair will further celebrate the milestone anniversary with a vinyl reissue, due out October 20, and a U.S. tour launching in November.

