Liz Phair has added more shows to her upcoming 30th anniversary Exile in Guyville tour.

The newly announced dates bookend the fall outing, which now runs from November 3 in Pomona, California, to December 9 in Cleveland.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit LizPhairOfficial.com.

The highly influential Exile in Guyville was first released in June 1993. Phair will release a limited edition vinyl reissue of the album on October 20.

