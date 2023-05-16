Liz Phair announces 30th anniversary ﻿'Exile in Guyville'﻿ tour

Liz Phair has announced a U.S. tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of her debut album, Exile in Guyville.

The headlining outing begins November 7 in El Cajon, California, and wraps up December 3 in Dallas, Texas. Phair will play Exile in Guyville live each night alongside a full band, as well as other songs from her discography.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit LizPhairOfficial.com.

Exile in Guyville was first released June 22, 1993. It's certified Gold by the RIAA and is considered a landmark release of the '90s alternative scene.

