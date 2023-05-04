Live Nation offering $25 tickets to Fall Out Boy, Måneskin, Shinedown & more for 2023 Concert Week

Live Nation has announced the return of its Concert Week promotion.

As part of the campaign, you'll be able to purchase tickets to see artists including Fall Out Boy, Måneskin, Shinedown, The Smashing Pumpkins and Avenged Sevenfold for the all-in price of just $25.

Among the other artists playing the more than 3,800 eligible shows are 3 Doors Down, The All-American Rejects, Avatar, Ghost, Godsmack and Staind, Garbage and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Incubus, The Interrupters, The Offspring, Pantera, Misfits, Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper, Beck and Phoenix, Breaking Benjamin, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, Disturbed, Dream Theater, Jelly Roll, Jimmy Eat World, Mudvayne, Nickelback, Volbeat, Weezer, Yellowcard, Young the Giant and Yungblud.

A presale for Concert Week 2023 tickets exclusive to Verizon customers and Rakuten members begins May 9 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public May 10 at 10 a.m. ET. The promotion runs through May 16.

For the full list of participating tours and all ticket info, visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek.

