Live Nation offering $99 one-day tickets to Adjacent Festival, Gov Ball & more

ABC/Michael Desmond

By Josh Johnson

Following its 2023 Concert Week promotion, Live Nation has now announced its inaugural Festival Weekend campaign.

Just as Concert Week offered $25 tickets to hundreds of summer shows, Festival Weekend allows you to buy one-day passes to various festivals for the all-in price of $99.

Among the eligible festivals are Atlantic City's Adjacent Festival, headlined by Blink-182 and Paramore, New York City's Governors Ball and the Red Hot Chili Peppers-led Sound on Sound in Connecticut.

Festival Weekend tickets will go on sale Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m. ET, and will be available through Monday, May 22, or while inventory lasts. For more info, visit LiveNation.com/FestivalWeekend.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

