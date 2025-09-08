Live to kick off 2026 with a Las Vegas weekend

Ed Kowalczyk of LIVE performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on July 22, 2025 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Live is kicking off the new year in Las Vegas.

The "I Alone" rockers, who'll be celebrating the 35th anniversary of their debut album, Mental Jewelry, in 2026, have announced their first two shows of the new year, taking place Jan. 16 and 17 at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

A ticket presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Live, featuring original frontman Ed Kowalczyk, has a trio of shows left in their 2025 schedule. Their next appearance will be at the Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland, on Sept. 26. They’ll also play Mount Pleasant, Michigan, on Oct. 10 and Northfield, Ohio, on Oct. 11.

