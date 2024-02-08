Live The Cure album ﻿'Paris' ﻿being reissued for 30th anniversary

The Cure's 1993 live album Paris is being reissued in honor of its recent 30th anniversary.

The set will be available on CD and as a two-LP package on March 22. It includes remastered audio and two previously unreleased tracks.

As its title suggests, Paris was recorded during a concert in the French capital. The show was part of The Cure's world tour supporting their 1992 album Wish.

Paris is one of two live albums recorded during the Wish tour, the other being 1993's Show. Show was reissued in 2023.

Thirty years after Paris and Show were recorded, The Cure earned the highest-grossing tour of their career in 2023 with their Shows of a Lost World North American run.

