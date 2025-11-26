A little bit alt, a little bit pop: Sombr looks up to Hozier, Billie Eilish & The 1975

Sombr is one of 2025's biggest breakout alternative artists, but he's also become a giant pop act — his single "back to friends" reached the top 10 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. Speaking with Vanity Fair, sombr shares that he hopes to follow in the footsteps of other musicians he feels has bridged the gap between alternative and pop.

"I feel like Hozier is a great example of being alternative and sustaining it. He still has such a successful business," sombr says. "The 1975, same thing. Billie Eilish, when I first heard her music, I considered it to be alternative pop, and I relate."

"I feel like I make alternative music now," he continues. "I'm a pop star, apparently. That's kind of how I feel."

Asked what "alternative" means to him, sombr replies, "Alternative music is just music that is not pop."

"It's not made to be a pop song, but it can become a pop song, because it may be a good song that people gravitate toward," he says. "When I made 'back to friends,' that is an indie-rock song."

Sombr adds that he always felt "alternative" while in school.

"I painted my nails. I wore all black in high school," sombr says. "I listened to alternative music, so I make alternative music."

"I feel like some people are just born alternative," he continues. "I remember being in high school and thinking, Am I going to be emo forever? And I think I am."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.