Listen to Wet Leg, Foals & more rework Paramore's ﻿'This Is Why﻿' for ﻿'Re: This Is Why'﻿ album

Paramore has released Re: This Is Why, described as "almost a remix album" of the band's previous This Is Why record.

The compilation, which is out now via digital outlets, features different artists reworking each song on This Is Why. Wet Leg and Foals put their spin on the songs "C'est Comme Ça" and the title track, respectively.

You'll also find contributions from The Linda Lindas, The xx's Romy and boygenius' Julien Baker, as well as a demo of a previously unreleased Paramore song called "Sanity."

"We've long wanted to recognize the connection we have with some of the artists who've influenced us as a band and/or who have cited our band as an influence," Paramore previously said of Re: This Is Why. "Some of the songs have been remixed sort of classically, while others were reworked or rewritten. It's incredible to hear all our worlds colliding."

The original This Is Why, the first Paramore album in six years, was released in February.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.