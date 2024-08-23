Listen to two new blink-182 songs, "ALL IN MY HEAD" and "NO FUN"

After announcing that they'd be releasing a new song Friday, blink-182 has doubled their promise with two fresh tracks.

The previously teased "ALL IN MY HEAD" and a cut titled "NO FUN" are available now via digital outlets, and are each accompanied by lyric videos streaming on YouTube.

Both songs will appear on ONE MORE TIME… PART-2, an upcoming expanded edition of blink's 2023 comeback album. It's due out Sept. 6 and includes eight previously unreleased bonus tracks.

The original ONE MORE TIME... marked the first blink-182 album to feature the classic lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker in over 10 years.

﻿("NO FUN" video contains uncensored profanity.)

