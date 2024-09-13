Listen to Tom Morello play on new MC5 song, "Heavy Lifting"

Tom Morello is featured on a new MC5 song called "Heavy Lifting," the title track off the influential proto-punk band's upcoming album.

"I think 'Heavy Lifting' is a record which certainly fits very well into the excellence of the MC5 catalog," the Rage Against the Machine guitarist says. "It does stand as a testament to a lifetime of rock and roll greatness."

You can listen to the song "Heavy Lifting" now via digital outlets. The album, which also features Slash, Alice in Chains' William DuVall and Rise Against's Tim McIlrath, drops Oct. 18.

Founding MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer recorded Heavy Lifting prior to his death in February. Classic era drummer Dennis "Machine Gun" Thompson, who passed in May, also plays on the album.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.