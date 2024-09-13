Listen to Tom Morello play on new MC5 song, "Heavy Lifting"

By Josh Johnson

Tom Morello is featured on a new MC5 song called "Heavy Lifting," the title track off the influential proto-punk band's upcoming album.

"I think 'Heavy Lifting' is a record which certainly fits very well into the excellence of the MC5 catalog," the Rage Against the Machine guitarist says. "It does stand as a testament to a lifetime of rock and roll greatness."

You can listen to the song "Heavy Lifting" now via digital outlets. The album, which also features Slash, Alice in Chains' William DuVall and Rise Against's Tim McIlrath, drops Oct. 18.

Founding MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer recorded Heavy Lifting prior to his death in February. Classic era drummer Dennis "Machine Gun" Thompson, who passed in May, also plays on the album.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!